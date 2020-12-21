Free Christmas tree recycling offered to Salinas Valley residents

Holidays

SALINAS VALLEY, Calif. (KION) Salinas Valley Recycles is offering two options for residents to get their Christmas trees recycled for free this year.

Trees can either be dropped off at a recycling center or left for curbside pickup.

To drop it off, you can go to one of these locations between Dec. 26 and Jan. 31:

Sun Street Transfer Center: Open at 139 Sun Street in Salinas Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Johnson Canyon Landfill: Open at 31400 Johnson Canyon Road near Gonzales Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Jolon Road Transfer Station: Open at 52654 Jolon Road near King City Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

To drop off a tree, drive in and drop it off at the designated station. When you do this, you will receive a Vision Recycling coupon for "buy one cubic yard, get one free" for recycled mulch or wood chips.

Curbside pickup is free with regularly scheduled curbside trash and recycling pick up. It will be available between these dates:

King City: Dec. 26 to Jan. 13

Unincorporated Monterey County: Dec. 26 to Jan. 13

Gonzales, Greenfield and Soledad: Jan. 6 to 17

Salinas: Jan. 2 to 23

You are asked to place trees next to your yard waste cart on the regular collection days. If the tree is 5 feet or taller, it should be cut in 3 foot sections and placed in the yard waste cart.

Tinsel, lights, decorations and stands need to be removed before recycling the trees. Flocked trees are not accepted.

Salinas Valley Recycles says the trees do not end up in a land fill, but are composted instead.