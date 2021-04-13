18th Annual Youth Fishing Derby to be held at Fort Hunter Liggett

Events

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The 18th Annual Youth Fishing Derby will be hosted by the Fort Hunter Liggett Directorate of Family & Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).

The reservoir will be stocked with about 1,700 pounds of rainbow trout.

Children from Fort Hunter Liggett and local communities who are ages 15 years and younger are welcome to participate in the event on Saturday, April 24. It will be held at Del Venturi Reservoir.

Participants will not need a fishing permit. The pond will be open for everyone who has a California fishing license after the derby ends. Fort Hunter Liggett fishing permits will not be needed April 24 and 25.

There is a limit of five fish per youth. 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes will be handed out for the biggest fish caught.

Registration is required for participation and begins at 6:30 a.m. The derby ends at noon.

Anyone who is interested in registering can visit www.fhlfmwr.com/youthfishingderby or call the Fort Hunter Liggett Outdoor Recreation Department at (831) 718-7607.