SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The California Airshow Salinas was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is planning to go forward this year.

The 40th Airshow is scheduled to be held Oct. 30 and 31, 2021.

It was scheduled to be held on June 5, 6 and 7 of 2020, but shelter-in-place orders that began in March led to the cancellation.

Tickets are not currently available and the lineup has not been announced.