Concours Auto Rally benefits Pacific Grove organizations

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) The annual Pacific Grove Rotary Concours Auto Rally hit the road once again this year after it was canceled due to COVID-19 last year.

Car enthusiasts of all ages returned in full force to see the more than 200 classic and exotic cars on display Friday.

The event benefits Pacific Grove residents of all ages, with proceeds from the event going to the local rotary club and youth organizations.

The Pacific Grove Rotary Club said that putting on the rally always keeps them on their toes.

"Every year is a different problem," said Jeanne Byrne with the Pacific Grove Rotary Club. "It's never the same problem two years in a row, but it's always fun and it always comes together and people always have a great time."

One participant in the event has been riding around in her red Mustang since she bought it in 1965. The former teacher, Judy Berdick, recalled how the "glamorous" car always helped her stand out with her students.

"My students all recognize me on the highway and toot. And it's just a great car. I never thought of selling it," she said.

The Mustang had plenty of admirers Friday, with many expressing delight over the fact that they got to meet the car's one and only owner and see its original paperwork. Berdick said that she has driven the car almost every day since she first got it.

The first Concours auto rally was held back in 1995 and raised funds for the Pacific Grove Youth Center.