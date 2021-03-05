Zach McIntyre’s Weekend Picks for March 5th-7th

Lifestyle

WALKING FOOD TOUR | MONTEREY | 11AM-2PM

Nothing beats not having to work, AND eating food. This event is just that. Old Monterey is having a walking food tour this weekend! They say this is a ‘culinary adventure’. You’ll learn a bit of history while hitting up 5-6 different restaurants.

THE SANTA CRUZ BOARDWALK DRIVE-IN | THE CROODS: A NEW AGE | SAT 6:30PM

One of my favorites for the weekend, the Croods are baccccckkk! Head out to the Santa Cruz Boardwalk this weekend for a Drive-In movie… and you won’t even have to feel bad about sneaking in your own candy. ‘The Croods: A New Age’ will be showing on Saturday at 6:30pm.

WESTSIDE MARKETPLACE | WRIGLEY, SANTA CRUZ | SUN 11AM-4PM

Also in Santa Cruz this weekend, the Westside Marketplace! Head out to the Old Wrigley parking lot for some local art, handmade and vintage shopping, and of course- tons of food trucks and pop-ups. This has free admission, and easy parking… so tell me, WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?