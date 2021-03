Instagram

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Two people and a dog are safe Tuesday after a garage fire spread to other parts of a North Salinas home.

Firefighters said the fire spread to the home's attic and a nearby fence, but crews were able to contain it before it could spread anywhere else.

The two people inside the home were able to get out, and firefighters were able to rescue a dog. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.