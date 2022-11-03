Hollister Biker Rally on the line during next weeks Elections

https://youtu.be/nunzslku7zU

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Independence Rally has been a tradition for the city since 1947.

Bikers from across the country would come and celebrate the city known to be the birthplace of the American biker. After a couple of years being postponed due to COVID, it might be gone forever.

During the event the streets of Downtown Hollister are lined up with bikers, friends and family who celebrate the American biker origin.

It’s also said that origin inspired the cult classic movie “The Wild One”.

Although this rally is a big event for bikers, Sergeant of Hollister Police Bo Leland says that with a limited amount of staff, events like this are a challenge. Especially when outside help is hard to come by.

“It’s become almost impossible to contract with those outside agencies to send people,” Sgt. Leland said. “A lot of these agencies are doing events of their own on the 4th of July so they need those officers to be in their own jurisdiction instead of sending them to help us with this event.”

Organizers understand that this could be an issue with so many people attending. That's why according to President of Roadshows Incorporated Randy Burke, they look to help where they can.

“I have private security I bring in,” Burke said. “I have a staff of more than 20 that I bring in. I’ve got safety foremost on my mind when we do the Hollister event. In fact that’s the first thing we consider in all of our events.”

Police say even with help, this can be strenuous to the limited resources they have on hand. Meanwhile the rally makes sure their events are made for motorcycle lovers of all ages.

“We market to motorcycle enthusiasts,” Burke said “Which is motorcycle riders of all brands and all models. Not only Harley-Davidson, but everything else that has two wheels.”

“It is a challenge,” Sgt. Leland said. “When you’re trying to police a city of 45,000 people AND an additional 50,000 people who come to the downtown area, you can see that would be taxing to resources.”

Sgt. Leland also stated that these measures are non-binding that gives guidance to the city council moving forward.