Central Coast counties warn of COVID-19 test site scams

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz and San Benito counties are warning Central Coast residents to be careful when giving their information to potentially fraudulent pop-up testing sites.

Santa Cruz County says a pop-up site run by "Community Wellness America" was spotted in the city on January 3. They say another site may have also popped up in Watsonville, but there has been no communication between the health department and the company.

Last week, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu announced his office was investigating testing company Community Wellness America, Inc. for potentially working without a license.

The Federal Trade Commission and Better Business Bureau have both warned of COVID-19 testing scams on the rise.

The FTC says fake sites can take people’s personal information, including Social Security numbers and credit card information — which can be used for identity theft.

KION's Lisa Principi will have more on what you should look out for when getting tested at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.