California restocks on at-home COVID test kits
CALIFORNIA (KION-TV) Governor Gavin Newsom's office said more at-home COVID test kits arrived Monday night at their warehouse.
The kits are set to go to counties office of education. State officials released a plan a few days before Christmas to increase testing in schools.
It is one of the many ways to reduce the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant, where the first case was confirmed in San Francisco just 5 weeks ago.
More tests are en route for California’s students!— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) January 4, 2022
These at-home test kits arrived last night at our warehouse and will immediately be sent to counties for distribution through county offices of education. pic.twitter.com/iEN1U8MQeW
