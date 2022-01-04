California restocks on at-home COVID test kits

CALIFORNIA (KION-TV) Governor Gavin Newsom's office said more at-home COVID test kits arrived Monday night at their warehouse.

READ MORE: What to do if you can’t get an appointment for a COVID test

The kits are set to go to counties office of education. State officials released a plan a few days before Christmas to increase testing in schools.

It is one of the many ways to reduce the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant, where the first case was confirmed in San Francisco just 5 weeks ago.

READ MORE: San Francisco Mayor provides details on the first confirmed U.S. case of Omicron coronavirus variant detected in California