Two new Omicron cases detected in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Santa Cruz County Public Health said they were notified that two COVID-19 samples collected on Dec. 16 and 17 were identified as Omicron mutation. The individuals are North County residents in their mid-20s, according to the department.

“While we must remain vigilant against COVID-19 and Omicron, this new variant is not a cause for

panic,” said Dr. Cal Gordon, Santa Cruz County Deputy Health Officer. "It is important that we collectively focus on the things we know prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its variants."

Santa Cruz County Public Health recommends:

Get tested immediately before visitation or travel, upon return, and again 3-5 days later.

Keep group gatherings small in size and duration.

Gather outside or keep rooms well ventilated if indoors.

and ask guests to do the same. Be especially cautious around elderly, immunocompromised, and those who have not been

vaccinated. Consider COVID-19 testing before such interactions.

