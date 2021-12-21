Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Published 1:41 PM

Two new Omicron cases detected in Santa Cruz County

MGN

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Santa Cruz County Public Health said they were notified that two COVID-19 samples collected on Dec. 16 and 17 were identified as Omicron mutation. The individuals are North County residents in their mid-20s, according to the department.

“While we must remain vigilant against COVID-19 and Omicron, this new variant is not a cause for
panic,” said Dr. Cal Gordon, Santa Cruz County Deputy Health Officer. "It is important that we collectively focus on the things we know prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its variants."

Santa Cruz County Public Health recommends:

  • Get tested immediately before visitation or travel, upon return, and again 3-5 days later.
  • Keep group gatherings small in size and duration.
  • Gather outside or keep rooms well ventilated if indoors.
  • Remember to always wear a mask whenever indoors with persons from outside your household
    and ask guests to do the same.
  • Be especially cautious around elderly, immunocompromised, and those who have not been
    vaccinated. Consider COVID-19 testing before such interactions.

Residents may receive a text message from a 23393 number which i the California COVID-19 response team

Coronavirus
Author Profile Photo

Melody Waintal

Melody Waintal is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content