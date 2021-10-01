Gov. Gavin Newsom announces COVID-19 vaccine mandate for in-person school

Coronavirus

CALIFORNIA (KION) Gov. Gavin Newsom announced there will be a state mandate requiring students and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to attend in-person instruction.

When the mandate will be in place will depend on when the FDA has fully approved the vaccine, which could take effect as early as Jan. 1 or as late as July 1. Newsom said once the FDA approves the vaccine, the state will begin applying that requirement in the next term (Jan. 1) starting with grades 7 to 12.

"We intend to do that once the FDA has fully approved the vaccine which will give us time to work with districts and parents and educators to build more trust and confidence and build out logistics so we can deliver on what we're promoting here today," the California Governor said in Friday's press conference. "We also want to see all staff get vaccinated as well."