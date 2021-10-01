Central Coast schools prepare for state vaccine mandate for students

Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) California is now the first state in the nation to announce a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for public school students. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that the mandate won’t take effect until the vaccine has received full approval from the U.S. government for various grade levels.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is fully approved for those 16 and older. Once final approval comes for 12 and older, the state will mandate vaccines for students in seventh through 12th grade. Newsom estimates that will come before July 2022.

The state will also mandate the vaccine for kindergarten through sixth grades once the vaccine receives final approval for anyone 5 and older.

Dr. Deneen Guss, Monterey County Superintendent of Schools, said the county is preparing to host vaccine clinics for students in preparation for the mandate.

