Monterey County passes indoor mask mandate
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 in favor of implementing an indoor mask mandate on Tuesday's meeting. The ordinance will only go into effect after Oct. 29, if the CDC labels Monterey County as "high" or "substantial" risk of transmission.
The Monterey County Board of Supervisors originally voted against implementing an indoor mask mandate across the county in Sept. 8 meeting. However, the following week, the Board approved language for a countywide indoor face-covering ordinance. Despite the mixed feedback during public comments, the board voted in favor of the mandate this week.
In other words, the vote is meaningless. All for show. Just says they will put off making a decision for a month. LOL. These are the same people who censure the Sheriff and generally have little idea how to actually run a multi-billion dollar enterprise!