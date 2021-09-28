Monterey County passes indoor mask mandate

Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 in favor of implementing an indoor mask mandate on Tuesday's meeting. The ordinance will only go into effect after Oct. 29, if the CDC labels Monterey County as "high" or "substantial" risk of transmission.

The Monterey County Board of Supervisors originally voted against implementing an indoor mask mandate across the county in Sept. 8 meeting. However, the following week, the Board approved language for a countywide indoor face-covering ordinance. Despite the mixed feedback during public comments, the board voted in favor of the mandate this week.

