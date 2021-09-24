CSUMB professor says CDC COVID-19 data for Monterey County is inaccurate

Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) A professor at California State University Monterey Bay is speaking out about inaccurate COVID-19 data being reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Judith Canner, a CSUMB professor of Statistics, said the numbers being reported by the CDC for Monterey County do not match data on the county's website.

I hate that I was right about this... CDC finally corrected the data. Our case rates have declined, but we still have Substantial Community Spread - per the CDC "Everyone in Monterey County, California should wear a mask in public, indoor settings." @MCHDPIO https://t.co/zrjG7nJp2h pic.twitter.com/Nb1QdJVQv9 — Judith Canner (@DrCanner) September 17, 2021

The CDC'S website currently has Monterey County in the "High" community transmission category.

The Monterey County Board of Supervisors is also using the CDC data to determine when their indoor mask ordinance will take effect. The final vote on the mask mandate is scheduled for Tuesday, September 28.

