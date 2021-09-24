Skip to Content
Coronavirus
CSUMB professor says CDC COVID-19 data for Monterey County is inaccurate

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) A professor at California State University Monterey Bay is speaking out about inaccurate COVID-19 data being reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Judith Canner, a CSUMB professor of Statistics, said the numbers being reported by the CDC for Monterey County do not match data on the county's website.

The CDC'S website currently has Monterey County in the "High" community transmission category.

The Monterey County Board of Supervisors is also using the CDC data to determine when their indoor mask ordinance will take effect. The final vote on the mask mandate is scheduled for Tuesday, September 28.

