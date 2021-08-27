San Benito County begins vaccination gift card incentive program

Coronavirus

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Starting Friday, San Benito County will begin providing gift cards to qualified residents as part of its new Vaccine Gift Card Incentive program.

Earlier this week, the Board of Supervisors approved the program for county residents and people employed by the county who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on or after Aug. 10, 2021. Those who are eligible can get a $25 gift card after they receive their first dose.

The gift cards will be available while supplies last at San Benito County Public Health Services Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office is located at 351 Tres Pinos Road, Ste. A-202 in Hollister. They will require proof of identity, vaccination status and residency or county employment.

For residency verification, adults can provide a government-issued photo ID, a county employee paystub/ID or an ID in addition to a utility bill, mortgage bill or a rental lease/agreement with signatures if the ID does not have a San Benito County address. Minors can provide a birth certificate and parent or guardian residency documentation.