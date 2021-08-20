CSUMB students arrive on campus for fall semester amid pandemic

Coronavirus

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) Thousands of college students are arriving on the Central Coast this weekend for CSUMB's move-in day, but this time, it is in the middle of a pandemic and they are all facing mask and vaccination mandates.

More than 2,300 students are expected to the dorms this weekend, and school officials say the majority opted to get vaccinated. Those who chose not to get vaccinated are subject to weekly testing while they attend classes.

In an effort to avoid fake vaccine cards that other campuses across the state have seen, the California State University system hired personnel who have been auditing vaccine registrations.

"We had to fill out a PDF to say whether we live in the forms or are a student-athlete. Then we had to send a picture of our vaccination card and bring vaccination card with you," said student Samantha Owsley.

CSUMB has also implemented a mask mandate for indoor areas, regardless of vaccination status.

Another group of students is expected to arrive in the coming weeks. A total of 2,900 students will be living on campus.