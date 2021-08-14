Santa Cruz County hosts back-to-school vaccination clinics

Coronavirus

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Health Department will hold two back-to-school vaccination clinics tomorrow, the 15th.

The clinics will be held at Pajaro Valley High School in Watsonville and San Lorenzo Valley Elementary School in Felton. The clinics will run from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Students who get vaccinated at either clinic will receive a free voucher for the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Students can choose from one of three vouchers. Vouchers include a gift card that covers five rides, a coupon for the Haunted Castle and a coupon for laser tag.