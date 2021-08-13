San Benito County Supervisors approve $200 vaccine incentive

Coronavirus

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The San Benito County Supervisors have approved a $200 vaccine incentive for those who get a COVID-19 vaccine in the county, according to Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki.

He said the Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 in favor of directing the County Administrative Officer to begin implementing a program.

They will offer $200 to local residents who get vaccinated, and they are eligible if they are vaccinated as of Aug. 10, according to Kosmicki. They will need to show a proof of vaccination card.

Kosmicki expects that the program will take "some time" to implement.