San Benito County to hold tribute for those who have died of COVID-19

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) San Benito County said it will be holding a tribute for residents who have died of COVID-19.

The tribute will be a white flag display on Sept. 24 at 481 4th Street in Hollister.

Families who would like to have a victim of COVID named on a flag can email jerodriguez@cosb.us.

