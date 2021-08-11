San Benito County to hold tribute for those who have died of COVID-19
SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) San Benito County said it will be holding a tribute for residents who have died of COVID-19.
The tribute will be a white flag display on Sept. 24 at 481 4th Street in Hollister.
Families who would like to have a victim of COVID named on a flag can email jerodriguez@cosb.us.
San Benito County will be holding a tribute for local lives lost to COVID-19. More information to come. Please share #SanBenitoCounty pic.twitter.com/3JZYATjaNh— San Benito County (@SanBenitoCounty) August 11, 2021
Comments