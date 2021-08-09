Santa Cruz County reports two COVID-19 deaths after more than two months without one

Coronavirus

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The County of Santa Cruz Health Services Agency reports that two people have died of COVID-19 related causes after more than two months without any COVID-19 deaths.

HSA said both people who died were unvaccinated and in their 70s. Both had the Delta variant and died on Aug. 2 in a local hospital. Officials said both got COVID-19 through community spread. One lived in north county, and the other lived in mid-county.

“With the widespread availability of vaccines, we had hoped to avoid further deaths and serious illnesses due to COVID-19,” Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel said. “Unfortunately, that is not happening, and our health care system is being impacted once more. Vaccines are effective at preventing or minimizing COVID illnesses. If you have loved ones who have not been vaccinated, please urge them to do so as quickly as possible.”

Santa Cruz County now has a total of 209 COVID-19 deaths, and CDC data shows that the county has a high level of COVID-19 transmission. About 66% of the county's population has at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 57% are fully vaccinated.

