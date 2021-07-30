Monterey County supervisors approve mandated vaccines or testing for county workers

Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Board of Supervisors has unanimously voted in favor of requiring employees to get vaccinated or weekly COVID-19 tests, according to Supervisor Luis Alejo.

He said there will be exemptions for medical or religious reasons.

The mandate goes into effect on Aug. 16.

"As one of the largest employers in the county, Monterey County not only aims to reduce infection & protect its employees and the public, but also set the example for other employers to do the same on getting employees vaccinated!" Alejo wrote in a social media post.

Alejo said the board also approved an indoor mask order for all employees and the public in county facilities and buildings.