Boulder Creek store closes temporarily due to COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION) A store in Boulder Creek has decided to temporarily close its doors due to concerns about COVID-19.

Staff members at Boulder Creek Antiques at Mac's Place wrote in a social media post that everyone there is healthy, and the closure is out of an abundance of caution and "to help keep you all safe during this current SLV Covid outbreak."

The County of Santa Cruz Health Services Agency reports that out of its 16,616 total cases since the start of the pandemic, 3,377 of them are in the northern part of the county. A total of 256 cases are active county-wide.

Earlier this week, Joe's Bar in Boulder Creek announced that it was closing after some COVID-19 cases were reported among customers and staff members, and the Felton Music Hall reported multiple cases after a weekend of performances.

The antique store said it will post updates as the situation changes.