Boulder Creek bar closes temporarily after customers, staff test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION) A Boulder Creek bar shared in a social media post that it has temporarily closed after some customers and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Joe's Bar wrote that it decided to close for at least a week for community and staff safety. In the post, staff said the entire interior of the building is being sanitized and all staff members will need to test negative.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation and will update you as we are able. Be safe out there and please consider a vaccination. Although not 100% effective, it’s the best weapon we have at the moment," they wrote in the post.

Bar staff said the earliest exposure they have been able to trace was on or around July 23.