Monterey County sees increase in residents using alternate housing site for COVID-19 isolation

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County's Alternate Housing Site program is still open for those who test positive for COVID-19 and cannot isolate in their normal living arrangements, and the county reports seeing an increase in the number of clients recently.

Last week, the program had only one client, but in the last two days, the county said the number has jumped to 12 and more referrals are still coming in. The program has 10 trailers available at San Lorenzo Park in King City. The park is still open to the public, but the housing site is not open to the public.

The Alternate Housing Site program first launched in April of last year, and it used trailers and hotel rooms. Since then, about 600 residents have used the program, and now only the trailers are being used.

The county said the Alternate Housing Site program is family and pet friendly, provides 3 meals a day for everyone, offers daily medical checks and provides full staff support. Staff does not share client information or ask about immigration status, according to the county.

Acceptance into the program is by referral only, but if you know someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and does not have a place to isolate safely, you are asked to call 831-356-3136.