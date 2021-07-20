Monterey County: 70% of those eligible have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Health Department reports that 70% of all eligible Monterey County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

All residents aged 12 and older are currently eligible to receive a vaccine. The 12 to 17 and 25 to 34 age groups have the lowest vaccination rates, according to county data, at 47% and 61%. More than 80% of residents over the age of 55 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

According to the Santa Cruz County Health Department, 64.6% of residents have received at least one dose and 56% are fully vaccinated. Statewide, 61% of Californians are fully vaccinated and an additional 9% are partially vaccinated.