GSA: More than 40,000 vaccines administered through partnership with Clinica de Salud

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Grower Shipper Association of Central California (GSA) said it has partnered with Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas (CSVS) to provide COVID-19 vaccines to farmworkers, and so far, the GSA says they have administered more than 40,000 vaccines.

“Over the last five months, mass clinics effectively and efficiently provided thousands of farmworkers with needed vaccinations,” says Christopher Valadez, GSA President. “But as we have reached this significant vaccination level, our efforts have evolved to smaller clinics which will vaccinate hundreds of farmworkers at a time. These clinics will continue to be conducted in coordination with ag employers."

GSA and CSVS held their first mass vaccination clinic on February 26, 2021, and it held clinics at the Rodeo Grounds in Salinas and the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds in King City, and they are continuing through July

Now, they are adding smaller clinics for essential workers and the children and families of farmworkers. GSA and CSVS have also held vaccination clinics for children- most recently at the CSVS in King City and Sierra Farms in Moss Landing.

“We want to provide these clinics prior to schools re-opening in the fall so children over 12 can be vaccinated in a trusted place and at a time and location that is most convenient for parents,” Valadez says.