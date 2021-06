Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) McDonald's will host two vaccine clinics in Monterey County.

One clinic will be held at the McDonald's located at 1213 South Main Street in Salinas, and the other will be held at 1516 Canyon Del Rey Blvd in Seaside.

There is currently no set date for the clinics, but you can stay updated by clicking here.

Those who participate will receive one menu item free of charge.