Tickets to concerts, events to be raffled off to those vaccinated in Santa Clara County

Coronavirus

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION) Santa Clara County officials announced that they are partnering with the SAP Center, the Golden State Warriors and the City of San Jose to raffle off more than 100 tickets to events and prizes to those who get vaccinated at County-run sites.

Those vaccinated at Overfelt High School, the County Fairgrounds Expo Hall, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Valley Specialty Center, Levi's Stadium (through June 24), Mountain View Community Center or Gilroy High School over the next few weeks are eligible to win, and those who have already been vaccinated can be entered to win if they bring an unvaccinated person to a County site for a vaccine and provide proof of vaccination.

“Even at this phase of the pandemic, where many look forward to brighter days ahead, it’s vital that we remain vigilant about vaccinations,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. “While we have made great progress, we must continue to push and get all our youngest residents vaccinated."

Every Wednesday at 2 p.m. from June 23 to July 28, the County will announce 8 to 10 winners on Instagram live.

Below is the schedule for drawing dates and tickets. It is subject to change.

Vaccination Dates Concert Tickets and Other Prizes Raffle Drawing Date June 16-22 Bad Bunny (3/3/2022)

Harry Styles (8/20/2021)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (11/14/2021) June 23 June 23-29 Alejandro Fernandez (10/15/2021)

Marc Anthony (12/17/2021)

Golden State Warriors (negotiable)

Steph Curry autographed ball

Klay Thompson autographed jersey

Trevor Noah: Back to Abnormal World Tour (12/10/2021) June 30 June 30-July 6 Bad Bunny (3/3/2022)

The Weeknd (3/9/2022)

Justin Bieber (2/28/2022) July 7 July 7-13 Harry Styles (8/20/2021)

Marc Anthony (12/17/2021)

Evanescence & Halestrom (11/9/2021) July 14 July 14-20 Alejandro Fernandez (10/15/2021)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (11/14/2021)

Justin Bieber (2/28/2022) July 21 July 21-27 Bad Bunny (3/3/2022)

The Weeknd (3/9/2022)

Evanescence & Halestrom (11/9/2021) July 28

The Golden State Warriors game and Trevor Noah event will be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, but all other events will be held at the SAP Center in San Jose.