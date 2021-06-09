Man accused of stealing vaccine cards from inoculation site

Coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (AP) Prosecutors say a Nevada man has been charged with stealing more than 500 blank vaccine cards from a COVID-19 vaccination center near Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old Las Vegas resident was a contract worker at the Pomona Fairplex site when the theft occurred in April. He faces one felony count of grand theft.

Prosecutors estimated the stolen cards could have a value of $15 apiece if illegally sold.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned August 25.