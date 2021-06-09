California regulators reconsider mask standard for workers

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) A dozen major California business organizations have called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to change recently adopted workplace regulations requiring all workers to wear masks unless everyone in a room is vaccinated.

The California Retailers Association and organizations representing manufacturers, farmers, tourism interests and other industries sent a letter to Newsom asking him to issue an emergency order rescinding the regulations adopted last week. Those regulations came from the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board and run counter to Newsom's plan to lift nearly all mask rules for vaccinated people next Tuesday.

The board called a special meeting for Wednesday to reconsider the masking rules.