CDPH: Fully vaccinated Californians do not need COVID screening, testing in non-healthcare workplaces

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) The California Department of Public Health updated its COVID-19 testing guidance Monday. It now says that fully vaccinated Californians do not need screening or testing for the virus in non-healthcare setting workplaces.

Some places where the CDPH said screening and testing should be considered for non-vaccinated employees include the following settings:

Workplaces at higher risk of COVID-19 spread, including public transit, restaurants, theaters, amusement parks, transportation hubs or workplaces located in areas with a higher rate of transmission.

High-density workplaces, such as those that are indoors where physical distancing is difficult and workers may be in close contact. This could include manufacturing or food processing plants, fishing vessels, offshore oil platforms, farmworker housing or wildland firefighter camps.

Staff in congregate living settings, such as homeless shelters and correctional facilities.

Workplaces in business sectors with a higher risk of COVID-19 spread among workers, including manufacturing, construction, retail and foodservice.

The CDPH said screening and testing of asymptomatic employees should continue in healthcare settings regardless of vaccination status with some exceptions.