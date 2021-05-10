Montage Health celebrates 50,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose

Coronavirus

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Montage Health marked a milestone Monday in its COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

The health organization announced that it administered its 50,000th dose at the Montage Wellness Center in Marina.

The person who received the dose was Armando Vidal, who works in the executive offices at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Montage Health said he was at the clinic to receive a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, but the celebration came with mixed emotions for him.

“I have mixed feelings, as I am able to receive it, but my family in Peru is still not able to," Vidal said. "I feel so lucky to get the vaccine today.”

To celebrate being the recipient of the 50,000th dose, Vidal received Cinemark movie theater tickets, a $100 gift certificate to Tarpy's Roadhouse or Rio Grill, a $200 gift certificate to Del Monte Shopping Center, biking and kayaking for four people with a Land and Sea Package, a backpack and a water bottle.

“It’s been a privilege to be a large part of the vaccination effort here in Monterey County,” says Cynthia Peck, VP of Community Hospital and Montage health and the executive responsible for the vaccination clinics. “By getting vaccinated, not only do you dramatically lower your own risk of serious disease and hospitalization, but you are safer when you go out to local restaurants and businesses to support our local economy. We are thrilled to be part of that effort, and we’re doing all we can to get these very safe and effective vaccines into as many of our neighbors as we can.”

By late Monday morning, Montage Health said the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula administered 36,121 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 13,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine at 257 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Appointments and walk-ins will be available at two upcoming clinics at the Montage Wellness Center. They are scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.