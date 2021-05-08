Santa Clara County teams up with the 49ers to vaccinate teens

Coronavirus

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Santa Clara County Health Department and the San Francisco 49ers are teaming up to vaccine teens.

The pair will hold a vaccine clinic at Levi's Stadium where they will vaccinate Santa Clara County residents between the ages of 16 and 19.

The clinic will be held between May 11th to 13th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The teens who participate will get 49ers swag and a chance to visit the locker room. Plus, the first 100 people to get vaccinated each night will also be gifted with $10 gift cards from Starbucks and Chipotle. There will also be a DJ.