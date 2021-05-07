Seaside church to host vaccine clinic for local Black community

Coronavirus

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The Village Project and the Friendship Baptist Church in Seaside announced that they are partnering to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic geared toward underserved members of the Black community and other communities of color.

The clinic will take place at the church, located at 1440 Broadway Avenue, on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

"Local and community health clinics like this one are critical to building trust in underserved communities, particularly those that may experience vaccine hesitancy or be impacted by obstacles related to the location of other vaccination sites, online-only sign-up forms, appointment scheduling and logistics, and other accessibility issues," the organizations said in a statement.

They said Black and Latinx communities have been most impacted by COVID-19, but often face the most barriers with vaccines as well.