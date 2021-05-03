VNA performing at-home vaccinations for the homebound

Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Central Coast Visiting Nurses Association is vaccinating homebound seniors and others who cannot venture out of the house.

The VNA offers both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines, but recommends Johnson & Johnson for people who are homebound, as its single-dose nature makes it easier to administer.

If you would like to schedule an at-home vaccination appointment, please call the Central Coast Visiting Nurses Association at (831) 648-3777.