Monterey to phase out outdoor mask requirement citations

Coronavirus

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The CDC updated mask guidance this week to say that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask outdoors, and the City of Monterey says it will be making changes too.

The City says they are beginning to phase out the ordinance requiring masks at the wharf and other popular outdoor areas. Officials say updated guidance will make it more difficult to cite people the normal $100 they would face for violating the city's mask order.

The city is still urging residents and visitors to wear masks in crowded areas. The change does not apply to indoor spaces where masks are still required.