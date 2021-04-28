PVUSD hosts three vaccine clinics for students aged 16 and older

Coronavirus

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Pajaro Valley Unified School District announced that it is partnering with the Santa Cruz County Office of Education and Safeway to offer three student COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The clinics are open to students aged 16 to 19 receiving their first dose. Those who take part in the clinic will get the Pfizer vaccine and be scheduled for a second dose within 3 weeks.

These are the times and locations of the clinics:

May 4: 1 to 5 p.m. in the San Lorenzo Valley Middle School gym

May 5: 1 to 5 p.m. in the Harbor High School multi-purpose room

May 6: 1 to 5 p.m. in the Pajaro Valley High School gym

Students will be required to bring a photo ID and an insurance card if they have medical insurance. When booking an appointment, students under the age of 18 will need to complete a parent or guardian consent form, and students aged 18 or older will need to fill out a student consent form. Students can find the forms online here.

After a consent form is completed, the student will receive an email with a booking link. If all consent forms have already been completed, they can book an appointment directly here.