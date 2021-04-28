Nonprofit provides free therapy to Monterey County frontline, essential workers

Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) A Bay Area nonprofit called the Frontline Workers Counseling Project says it is offering free therapy to frontline and essential workers in Monterey County.

The nonprofit pairs workers with private-practice therapist for counseling services. It has already provided services to workers in San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Sonoma, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Napa, San Joaquin, Yolo, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties, but now it is expanding to Monterey County.

Healthcare workers, teachers, agriculture workers, postal and delivery drivers along with other essential workers can get up to 16 free sessions to help them cope with pandemic-related trauma, stress, anxiety, depression, grief and more.

“We see this as a matter of social justice, helping those workers who have been traumatized or put at risk simply by doing their jobs during this difficult time,” said Dr. Elizabeth Rawson, one of the organization’s co-founders. “Our goal is to remove barriers so all frontline workers who are struggling right now can get the help they need and deserve.”

Workers can go to the Frontline Workers Counseling Project website here to find a therapist, and licensed mental health professionals in Monterey County can join the project at the website too.