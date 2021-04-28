Skip to Content
Natividad hosts vaccine clinic for SUHSD students, household members

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas Union High School District students and their families aged 16 and older will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines at an upcoming clinic.

The district says All-In Monterey County partnered with CAPrx to make them available.

The clinic will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Natividad on Constitution Boulevard. Pre-registration is recommended, and you can find a link to pre-register here.

Students under the age of 18 will need to bring an adult, and everyone is asked to bring an ID and proof of insurance. If you do not have an ID or insurance, the district said they can use date of birth and mother's maiden name.

