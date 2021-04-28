Monterey County involved in COVID-19 antibody study

Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County health officials said in an update Wednesday that the county is involved in a study that will be used to estimate how many Californians have COVID-19 antibodies.

The study is being conducted by Calscope, and the goal is to learn about COVID-19 antibody presence and break it down by demographics such as age, race and region. The hope is that the study will be conducted over time.

The state has sent out 15,000 invitations to Monterey County residents chosen randomly via mail. One adult and one child per household can receive the survey, and upon request, they will receive a home blood collection kit. They can use it to prick their finger and send back the kit to find out whether those tested have COVID-19 antibodies.

Officials say the group conducting the study will not ask for personal information such as names or birth dates. Results can be expected in 3 to 4 weeks. Participants will receive a $20 stipend for each survey and kit exchanged. Households can get up to $80 for participating.

