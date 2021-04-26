Santa Cruz County releases vaccine interest survey for homebound residents

Coronavirus

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The County of Santa Cruz has released a survey to hear from homebound residents who have not had a COVID-19 vaccine.

The county is looking to find out if residents are interested in having a medical professional visit their home to administer a vaccine. Officials said the survey will help Public Health learn more about the needs of homebound residents, and all information will be treated as if it is private health information.

The survey can be accessed by visiting the website here and clicking the "homebound vaccination" survey link near the top of the page. It is available in English and Spanish, and anyone who needs help filling it out can call or text the Community Bridges' Bridges to Access Vaccination Helpline at 831-219-8607. If you leave your name, phone number, age and zip code, a staff member will call you back within two days.

The county said the survey takes about 10 minutes to finish, and Public Health staff will contact those who fill it out to schedule home appointments once the delivery of vaccines is ready.