Montage Health to allow walk-ins at Marina COVID-19 vaccine clinics

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Montage Health announced Friday that it will begin accepting walk-ins at its COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Marina starting Saturday.

To be eligible, you must be a resident who lives or works in Monterey County. The health care provider still recommends making an appointment to guarantee a spot.

Walk-ins are subject to availability, and they are for first-dose vaccines only.

Both walk-ins and appointments will be accepted at the following vaccine clinics at the Montage Wellness Center on 2nd Avenue in Marina:

April 24- Moderna offered to residents aged 18 or older between 9 a.m. and noon

April 26- Pfizer offered to residents aged 16 or older from 3 to 4 p.m.

April 27- Moderna offered to residents aged 18 or older from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

April 28- From noon to 8 p.m., Moderna will be offered for the first half and Pfizer will be offered for the second half.

April 29- Pfizer offered to residents aged 16 or older from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional days and times will be posted to Montage Health's website when they are scheduled. Vaccine appointments for Montage and other providers are also available at www.myturn.ca.gov.

When you go to get a vaccine, you will be asked to bring a government-issued ID showing your full name and date of birth, such as a Driver's License, California ID card, Military ID or passport.

Minors who are eligible are only approved to get the Pfizer vaccine, and they must have a parent or legal guardian with them. They will also need to bring proof that they are at least 16 years old.