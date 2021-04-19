Soledad Medical Clinic to host mass vaccination clinic

Coronavirus

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) The Soledad Medical Clinic is preparing to host a mass vaccination clinic that will accept walk-ins.

The clinic will be held on May 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Soledad High School gym on West Street. Staff will administer 1,500 available Moderna doses.

If you would like to receive a vaccine, you are asked to print and fill out the registration forms that can be found here. You are also asked to bring a photo ID and insurance cards if you have them.

Those who receive a vaccine will be asked to wait about 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine to monitor for reactions, and the second dose will be scheduled before you leave.