Sharks to welcome back fans on limited basis

Coronavirus

The San Jose Sharks will welcome back fans on a limited basis beginning April 26 against Arizona.

The Sharks say fans with proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19 will be allowed to attend games for the rest of the season.

Tickets will be sold in pods of two to four seats with distancing between each group. Fans must wear masks when not actively eating or drinking in designated areas and will not be allowed to bring bags into the games..

The team will do a test run April 24 with family members of players and staff allowed at the game against Minnesota.