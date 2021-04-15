Newsom provides update on vaccination progress as eligibility expands

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) California expanded vaccine eligibility to all residents aged 16 and older Thursday, and Gov. Gavin Newsom provided an update on the state's vaccination progress so far.

Newsom said in his update that almost half of all Californians eligible to receive a vaccine have already received one, but says more must be done.

According to Newsom, none of California's 58 counties are currently in the purple tier of the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The purple tier is the most restrictive.

Eligibility expanded to include residents aged 50 and older on April 1. Since vaccine rollout began, the governor's office said nearly 24 million doses have been administered, and 4.8 million of those went to some of the hardest-hit communities.

He will be visiting vaccination sites in Alameda and San Joaquin Counties.