Coronavirus

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas Union High School District says there is an upcoming vaccine clinic for students aged 16 and older.

The clinic will be held Thursday in the North Salinas High School gym from 2 to 6 p.m.

Interested students will need to bring a parent form with a signature. Because supplies are limited, they are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.