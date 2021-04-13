Skip to Content
Mass vaccination clinic to be held in Salinas this weekend

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas Fire Department and Pinnacle Health Care are holding a mass vaccination clinic this Saturday, April 17th.

The clinic will be held at the Salinas Sports Complex at 1034 N. Main St. The clinic will go from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The clinic will offer the Moderna vaccine.

You can sign up for an appointment here.

Please fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Screen and Consent form provided to you at the above link and bring them with you to your appointment. Additionally, you must bring a valid driver's license and a copy of your insurance card.

Appointments for the second dose will be held at the same location four weeks later.

