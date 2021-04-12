Dennis the Menace Park in Monterey to reopen

Coronavirus

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The City of Monterey announced Monday that it is reopening Dennis the Menace Park.

Other parks were able to reopen on March 5, but the city decided to keep Dennis the Menace Park closed until COVID-19 cases went down and more people were vaccinated.

Now that the county is in the orange tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the city decided to reopen the park on April 20.

The park will be open from 10 a.m. to sunset Tuesday through Sunday and from 1 p.m. to sunset on Mondays. The park will be closed Monday mornings while food distributions take place.

The city also announced that basketball courts can reopen immediately, and picnic tables and BBQ pit areas will reopen on April 15 by permit only.