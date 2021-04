Coronavirus

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The City of Seaside announced that it is holding a vaccination clinic at the Oldemeyer Center.

The first clinic will be held on April 14, but those who sign up must be available for the clinic on May 12 as well. Participants will receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments are required, and they are available to Seaside residents aged 18 or older.

To make an appointment, call 831-899-6822.