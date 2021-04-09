Organizations partner to vaccinate thousands of Monterey County farm workers

Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) About 3,000 farm workers are expected to get their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines at events in Soledad and Greenfield over the weekend.

The clinics will take place in Soledad Friday through Monday at the Community Center on Walker Drive and in Greenfield Saturday and Sunday at the Greenfield Memorial Hall on El Camino Real. The clinics will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The vaccines will be offered to farm workers at no charge, according to the UFW Foundation, and health insurance is not required.

To make an appointment, farm workers can call the UFW Foundation at 877-881-8281.

The clinics are conducted through a partnership between the UFW Foundation, United Farm Workers, Lideres Campesinas, the State of California, the Monterey County, the City of Soledad and the City of Greenfield.